WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka gets engaged in Indian Wells ahead of BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Aryna Sabalenka, the top-ranked women's tennis player in the world, got a big surprise ahead of the start of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, an engagement proposal.

Sabalenka announced her engagement to Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis on Tuesday night.

"Well, I obviously had NO idea this happening tonight," Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram story.

Sabalenka was out showing off the new ring during practice at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Belarusian tennis star is the top-ranked player in the women's bracket for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open. She is scheduled to play her first match on Friday, against the winner of Himeno Sakatsume vs Alycia Parks, who play on Wednesday.

Sabalenka won the 2019 BNP Paribas Open doubles title but is looking to win her first singles title. She reached the singles final in 2023 and 2025.

There's a bit of a ring history for tennis stars during the BNP Paribas Open. In 2021, Andy Murray actually lost his wedding ring after leaving it in his tennis shoes to dry out outside the team hotel. Hotel security was able to locate the ring and the shoes and return them to the tennis star.

