Firebirds look to avoid elimination on the road in Game 6 of Calder Cup Finals; Watch live at 3:30 PM on FOX

The Coachella Valley Firebirds travel to Hershey to avoid elimination in the Calder Cup Finals. The Firebirds take on the Bears in Game 6.

Game 6 of the series will air live on Fox 11 starting at 3:30 p.m.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur is out in Hershey to bring you complete coverage of the game. Watch for his updates throughout our newscasts, as well as social media.

Firebirds' season is on the line tonight with a must-win Game 6 in Hershey against the defending Calder Cup champion Bears. The Cup will be in the house and so will I! See you at Giant Center later tonight. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/HvoJdTxb59 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 24, 2024

The Bears are up 3-2 in the series. If they win today, they win the Calder Cup. If the Firebirds win today, the series goes to a Game 7 on Wednesday.

Watch News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m. for complete post-game coverage.

Series Recap

The Bears took Game 5 at Acrisure Arena, beating the Firebirds 3-2. The Firebirds were up most of the game, but the Bears rallied in the 3rd period to steal the game on the road.

It was a similar scoreline in Game 4. The Bears beat the Firebirds 3-2 at Acrisure Arena to tie the series.

The Firebirds were absolutely dominant in Game 3, beating the Bears 6-2. Coachella Valley set a franchise record for most shots on a goal in a single period. Captain Max McCormick capped off an amazing night with a hat trick, the first in a Calder Cup Finals since 2009.

In Game 2, the Bears dominated, coming out on top 5-2.

The Firebirds took Game 1 in a close affair, coming out ahead 4-3 in Hershey.