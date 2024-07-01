Firebirds Free Agency Tracker: McCormick signs with Kraken; Lind, Hughes find new teams
It's free agency time in the hockey world and the Coachella Valley Firebirds will see some big changes this next season.
Potentially Returning
The Seattle Kraken signed Max McCormick, John Hayden, Luke Henman, and Ales Stezka to new, two-way deal, meaning there is a chance they could return to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
The Kraken are the Firebirds' NHL affiliate.
According to @SeattleKraken/@Firebirds socials, forwards John Hayden, Luke Henman, Max McCormick and goaltender Ales Stezka have agreed to new deals.
Hayden: 1 yr, 1 way 775K AAV
Henman: 1 yr, 2 way $775K AAV
McCormick: 2 yr, 2 way $775K AAV
Stezka: 1 yr, way $775K AAV@KESQ
Players Leaving
Kole Lind and Cameron Hughes, two key players for the Firebirds the past two seasons, will be heading out. The forwards signed with the Dallas Stars on Monday.
Firebirds forwards Kole Lind and Cameron Hughes both to @DallasStars @TexasStars.
- Devin Shore signed with the Minnesota Wild
8 for 1 special! 🤯— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 1, 2024
We've signed the following players: forwards Ben Jones, Devin Shore, Reese Johnson, Brendan Gaunce, and Travis Boyd; defensemen Cameron Crotty and Joe Cecconi; and goaltender Troy Grosenick.
More » https://t.co/8zYb7C7tCO
- Connor Carrick signed with the Edmonton Oilers
COLLECTING CONNORS 🤝— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 1, 2024
The #Oilers have signed defenceman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the @NHL level.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/f7Xo9rQGrq
- Goaltender Chris Driedger signed with the defending Stanley Cup champions, Florida Panthers
We've agreed to terms with goaltender Chris Driedger on a one-year contract!
We’ve agreed to terms with goaltender Chris Driedger on a one-year contract!
✍️ » https://t.co/WPSuhWcAv5 pic.twitter.com/CPSEBeBJb2
- Marian Studenic signed with Färjestad BK in Sweden.
- Jimmy Schuldt signed with the San Jose Sharks
The @SanJoseSharks have signed D Jimmy Schuldt to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract
The @SanJoseSharks have signed D Jimmy Schuldt to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract
📝: https://t.co/BjqvLPuR08 pic.twitter.com/olCl3Gfdc4
In addition, head coach Dan Bylsma signed with with the Seattle Kraken.
Unrestricted Free Agents
The following players remain unrestricted free agents, meaning they have yet to sign with a new team.
- Andrew Poturalski
More Additions to the Seattle Kraken:
- Defenceman Brandon Montour signed a 7-year, $49.98 million contract
- Forward Chandler Stephenson signed a 7-year, $43.75 million contract