Firebirds Free Agency Tracker: McCormick signs with Kraken; Lind, Hughes find new teams

Updated
today at 6:14 PM
Published 4:59 PM

It's free agency time in the hockey world and the Coachella Valley Firebirds will see some big changes this next season.

Potentially Returning

The Seattle Kraken signed Max McCormick, John Hayden, Luke Henman, and Ales Stezka to new, two-way deal, meaning there is a chance they could return to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Kraken are the Firebirds' NHL affiliate.

Players Leaving

Kole Lind and Cameron Hughes, two key players for the Firebirds the past two seasons, will be heading out. The forwards signed with the Dallas Stars on Monday.

  • Devin Shore signed with the Minnesota Wild
  • Connor Carrick signed with the Edmonton Oilers
  • Goaltender Chris Driedger signed with the defending Stanley Cup champions, Florida Panthers
  • Marian Studenic signed with Färjestad BK in Sweden.
  • Jimmy Schuldt signed with the San Jose Sharks

In addition, head coach Dan Bylsma signed with with the Seattle Kraken.

Unrestricted Free Agents

The following players remain unrestricted free agents, meaning they have yet to sign with a new team.

  • Andrew Poturalski

More Additions to the Seattle Kraken:

  • Defenceman Brandon Montour signed a 7-year, $49.98 million contract
  • Forward Chandler Stephenson signed a 7-year, $43.75 million contract
