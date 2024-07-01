Firebirds Free Agency Tracker: McCormick signs with Kraken; Lind, Hughes find new teams

It's free agency time in the hockey world and the Coachella Valley Firebirds will see some big changes this next season.

Potentially Returning

The Seattle Kraken signed Max McCormick, John Hayden, Luke Henman, and Ales Stezka to new, two-way deal, meaning there is a chance they could return to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Kraken are the Firebirds' NHL affiliate.

According to @SeattleKraken/@Firebirds socials, forwards John Hayden, Luke Henman, Max McCormick and goaltender Ales Stezka have agreed to new deals.



Hayden: 1 yr, 1 way 775K AAV

Henman: 1 yr, 2 way $775K AAV

McCormick: 2 yr, 2 way $775K AAV

Stezka: 1 yr, way $775K AAV@KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 30, 2024

Players Leaving

Kole Lind and Cameron Hughes, two key players for the Firebirds the past two seasons, will be heading out. The forwards signed with the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Firebirds forwards Kole Lind and Cameron Hughes both to @DallasStars @TexasStars. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 1, 2024

Devin Shore signed with the Minnesota Wild

8 for 1 special! 🤯



We've signed the following players: forwards Ben Jones, Devin Shore, Reese Johnson, Brendan Gaunce, and Travis Boyd; defensemen Cameron Crotty and Joe Cecconi; and goaltender Troy Grosenick.



More » https://t.co/8zYb7C7tCO — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 1, 2024

Connor Carrick signed with the Edmonton Oilers

COLLECTING CONNORS 🤝



The #Oilers have signed defenceman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the @NHL level.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/f7Xo9rQGrq — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 1, 2024

Goaltender Chris Driedger signed with the defending Stanley Cup champions, Florida Panthers

Hello, old friend 👋



We’ve agreed to terms with goaltender Chris Driedger on a one-year contract!



✍️ » https://t.co/WPSuhWcAv5 pic.twitter.com/CPSEBeBJb2 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 1, 2024

Marian Studenic signed with Färjestad BK in Sweden.

Jimmy Schuldt signed with the San Jose Sharks

Welcome to San Jose Jimmy! ✍️



The @SanJoseSharks have signed D Jimmy Schuldt to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract



📝: https://t.co/BjqvLPuR08 pic.twitter.com/olCl3Gfdc4 — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) July 1, 2024

In addition, head coach Dan Bylsma signed with with the Seattle Kraken.

Unrestricted Free Agents

The following players remain unrestricted free agents, meaning they have yet to sign with a new team.

Andrew Poturalski

