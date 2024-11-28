Seattle Kraken recall Ryan Winterton who leads the Firebirds’ in goals and points

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost a key piece to their offense on Thanksgiving. The Seattle Kraken announced on Thursday that they are recalling Ryan Winterton.

Winterton, 21, leads the Firebirds in goals (7) and points (15), and is near the top of the team's assist leaders (8).

Winterton played one game with the Kraken earlier this season before being sent back down to Coachella Valley. According to CBS Sports, Seattle has 12 healthy forwards, Winterton is expected to be an extra forward barring any injuries for Friday's game against the San Jose Sharks.

He was drafted by the Kraken 67th overall in the 2021 NHL draft.

The Canadian joined the Firebirds in the 2023-24 season, recording 22 goals, 13 assists, and 35 points in 58 games in the regular season. He was a key player in the Firebirds' Calder Cup playoffs run last season as well.

Fresh off a blowout win in Arizona, the Firebirds (10-5-0-1) are back home on Saturday to take on the Texas Stars.

