Palm Springs High School football coach Dan Murphy resigns after 11 seasons

It's the end of an era for Palm Springs football. Head Coach Dan Murphy is resigning after 11 seasons with the school.

The team thanked Murphy on its Instagram page.

"Thank you, Coach Murphy for coaching at his alma mater and we will forever be proud to call his coach!" reads the post.

Murphy became PSHS's head football coach in 2012, taking over for Steve Fabian. Murphy was a long-time assistant under Coach Fabian.

There is no word on why Murphy is stepping down or who will take over as head coach.

Murphy finished his final season at PSHS with an 8-3 record and a three-way split of the Desert Empire League title. They lost a close game in the CIF-SS playoffs.

