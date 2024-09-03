Palm Springs football team will play at Ralph Watt Stadium on Friday

Palm Springs High School will return home to Ralph Watt Stadium for their home game this Friday.

PSHS' varsity football team will take the field at home Friday at 7:00 p.m. against Eisenhower High School.

Note from Palm Springs High School (9/3/24)

It'll be the official first home game of the season for the Indians.

Ralph Watt Stadium was closed for two weeks after a main water break caused significant damage. The school originally hoped to be back at home by Sept. 19 but they ended up ahead of schedule.

PSHS secured their first win last week in their "home game" at Rancho Mirage High School.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the local high school football season.