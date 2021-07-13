Skip to Content
LA Rams
Rams release new throwback uniform, will be featured for three prime-time games

Rebecca Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams will rock some new threads for a few games this season. This is a new look that pays tribute to the team's past.

These uniforms will be worn by the Rams for three games during the upcoming season, including their opener against the Bears at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 12. That game will be featured on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams will show off their new jerseys two other times, both also in prime time slots, scheduled to wear them again at home on Sunday Night Football against the Titans and then on the road against the rival 49ers on Monday Night Football.

