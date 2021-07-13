Rams release new throwback uniform, will be featured for three prime-time games

LA Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will rock some new threads for a few games this season. This is a new look that pays tribute to the team's past.

Threaded with Greatness. pic.twitter.com/XHli88m9s0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

These uniforms will be worn by the Rams for three games during the upcoming season, including their opener against the Bears at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 12. That game will be featured on Sunday Night Football.

Three times on prime time 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UjKpmZzF11 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

The Rams will show off their new jerseys two other times, both also in prime time slots, scheduled to wear them again at home on Sunday Night Football against the Titans and then on the road against the rival 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Throwin’ it back with a modern twist. pic.twitter.com/pa4sJGLM8R — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

