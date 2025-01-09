Rams-Viking NFL playoff game moved from Los Angeles to Arizona

Due to the continuing wildfire crisis in the Southland, Monday night's Los Angeles Rams playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, according to the NFL.

Breaking: In the interest of public safety, the NFL announced the Jan. 13 Monday Night Football Wild Card game between the Rams and Vikings has been moved from Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ and will be played that same night at 8 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/cmA6pTfPFL — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2025

According to the league, Rams season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets for the relocated game starting at 10 a.m. Friday through Seatgeek.com. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at noon Friday.