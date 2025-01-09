Skip to Content
Rams-Viking NFL playoff game moved from Los Angeles to Arizona

Due to the continuing wildfire crisis in the Southland, Monday night's Los Angeles Rams playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, according to the NFL.

According to the league, Rams season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets for the relocated game starting at 10 a.m. Friday through Seatgeek.com. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at noon Friday.

