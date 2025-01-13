LA Rams beat the Vikings to advance in the NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams made their home city proud, pulling off a huge victory Monday night over the Minnesota Vikings to advance in the NFL Playoffs.

The Rams won 27-9 in Glendale, Arizona. It was supposed to be a home game at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, but the NFL moved the game due to the LA fires.

Before the game, the Rams announced they would use the game "to bring LA Together and uplift and represent their city in Arizona."

"We will rebuild LA. Hand in hand, together. For as long as it takes and whatever it takes. We will build it together. Los Angeles, I love you. We love you and we are with you.” pic.twitter.com/5EfllG4ESt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 14, 2025

The Rams will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the Divisional Round.