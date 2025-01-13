Skip to Content
LA Rams beat the Vikings to advance in the NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams made their home city proud, pulling off a huge victory Monday night over the Minnesota Vikings to advance in the NFL Playoffs.

The Rams won 27-9 in Glendale, Arizona. It was supposed to be a home game at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, but the NFL moved the game due to the LA fires.

Before the game, the Rams announced they would use the game "to bring LA Together and uplift and represent their city in Arizona."

The Rams will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

