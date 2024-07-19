Golden Boy fight card features up-and-coming boxers with local ties Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

It's a Friday Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Golden Boy Promotions' card features many up-and-coming fighters, including a couple with local ties in Grant Flores (5-0, 4 KOs) and Bryan Lua (9-0, 4 KOs).

We spoke to Lua and Flores at the weigh-ins. Both boxers are looking forward to fighting in front of the home fans come Friday night.

"I mean, it feels amazing, you know, being back in my hometown and showing. I mean, I can't wait to be part of a great performance for all my family and the people that saw me grow up here. I mean, it feels amazing, you know, being back in my hometown and showing. I mean, I can't wait to be part of a great performance for all my family and the people that saw me grow up here," Lua said.

"My family and everybody who comes out to support me, I. I use that as motivation and feel to keep on going harder in the gym. My family and everybody who comes out to support me, I. I use that as motivation and feel to keep on going harder in the gym," Flores said.

The card will be headlined by SoCal native Alexis “Lex” Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) taking on undefeated Santiago Dominguez (27-0, 20 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight fight.

Doors to the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center will open at 5:00 p.m. PT.

For tickets and more information visit: https://www.fantasyspringsresort.com/rocha-vs-dominguez/