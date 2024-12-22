Team West win 3rd Annual Desert Elite Showcase 28-16 at Indio high school

The Desert Elite Showcase featured the very best varsity players from the entire Coachella Valley. Team West defeated Team East, 28-16, at Indio high school on Saturday night.

The game did end early as the referees called the game after an all out fight broke out.

The 7th and 8th grade game beforehand was a shootout, as Team West squeezed past Team East 32-26.

Another successful event as the last fall football game in our area.

