Firebirds fall to Condors 3-2 for third straight loss

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Bakersfield Condors 3-2 on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

The Condors opened the scoring in the first after Jacob Perreault tallied his second goal of the season 12 minutes and six seconds into the period.

Alex Swetlikoff gave the Condors the 2-0 lead, but Jagger Firkus cut down the deficit to one less than three minutes later.

the firkus circus never disappoints 🎪 pic.twitter.com/5E6oTLLVOC — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 27, 2025

Bakersfield responded right back with a goal from Cam Dineen 49 seconds later.

Ryan Winterton buried his 12th goal of the season early in the final frame, but it wasn't enough.

THAT'S RIGHT WINNY 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/CylC9nHPlB — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 27, 2025

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 25 saves.

Firebirds fall to 21-15-1-5. Coachella Valley will stay at home and play the Abbotsford Canucks. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.