College of the Desert postpones football home opener due to heat and field conditions

Another heat-related postponement for student-athletes this week.

College of the Desert announced it will postpone its football home opener originally scheduled for Saturday due to heat and field conditions.

There is no word on when the game could be rescheduled. School officials said the only rescheduled dates for hosting Glendale would be October 12th at 6p or November 23rd at 1p. A decision has yet to be made on which date will be selected.

COD football postpones opener this Saturday due to heat and field conditions. Roadrunners were expected to host Glendale at 7pm. @KESQ @COD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/DHgaVB4Bk6 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 6, 2024

On Thursday, Palm Springs and Indio High School tennis were delayed. While a golf match between Palm Springs and Redlands High Schools was cancelled. Junior Varsity High School football was impacted at both Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs High Schools as well.

A coach told News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura that the schools are adapting to the new California Interscholastic Federation standards that were set in place by Assembly Bill 1653. The bill required the CIF to develop guidelines and safety standards to prevent and manage heat-related illness by July 1, 2024.

Varsity high school football teams will continue to play Friday, although most games were pushed back to 7:30 p.m.

