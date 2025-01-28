2022 Indianapolis 500 Winner to Run Test Laps on Thermal Club Circuit

Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner, is among six drivers set to drive test laps today on the Twin Palms circuit in preparation for the March 23 Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix.

Ericsson's Andretti Global teammates Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood are also expected to drive, along with Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman of the PREMA Racing team which will be making its debut on the NTT IndyCar Series circuit in 2025 and rookie Jacob Abel of Dale Coyne Racing.

The drivers will drive on the 17-turn, 3.067-mile circuit at the private country club which will be used for an NTT IndyCar Series points race for the first time. It was used for a $1 million exhibition March 24 won by Spaniard Álex Palou.

Check out our Thermal Grand Prix page for more on the race