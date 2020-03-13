Break in wet weather for the desert

Weather

Thursday's rain was record-breaking and it made a big difference in bringing us closer to "average" for year-to-date rainfall totals. For reference, the average rainfall for the entire year in Palm Springs is 5.74".

The storm system that brought the wet weather to our desert has departed to the east. We'll deal with partly cloudy skies the rest of this evening but will keep things dry.

Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures join us for the weekend.

The next system to bring rain and snow to Riverside county looks to arrive on Tuesday. Rain chances remain in the forecast into next weekend.