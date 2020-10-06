Skip to Content
The Slow March towards Cooler Temps!

Highs today will still reach the triple digits, but by the end of the week, much cooler weather is on the way as high pressure starts to weaken and moved East.

Air Quality has been moving between "Moderate" and "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" as we progress through the day, so people with breathing issues like asthma and COPD should try to limit their time outdoors until the AQI improves.

More of that cooling Marine Layer moves in over the next few days, as temperatures start to drop into the lower 90s.

The Comfort Air 7-Day forecast indicates highs in the lower 90s and perhaps even dipping into the 80s briefly, but much more seasonal weather expected from Thursday onward!

