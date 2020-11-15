Dry and above average with little change through the week

Weather

Saturday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 86°. The average for the day was 78°. The low temperature of 53° marked right at seasonal.

Sunday, temperatures will feel the same. We are still tracking a ridge of high pressure moving from the west coast to east. This is bringing a weak offshore flow which is drying out the air and keeping temperatures above seasonal. Desert dewpoints this afternoon are expected to be in the 20s.

A trough will begin to move in Tuesday but the desert won't feel any cooling until middle to late week. Temperatures through the week are still expected to remain in the 80s and above seasonal.

Heading to the Thanksgiving holiday, which is only 11 days away, we are tracking a dry trend. Of course, something we will be keeping a close eye on for many making travel plans.