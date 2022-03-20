Windy and then warming up

Breezy conditions continue across the Coachella Valley Sunday afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been extended by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. this evening. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible during this time across our area.

KESQ

Blowing sand and dust may continue to reduce visibility and overall air quality. Moderate air quality was recorded for the central and eastern valley this afternoon around 4 p.m.

KESQ

As low pressure continues to track east, high pressure will build in throughout this upcoming first week of spring. During this time, temperatures will warm more than 10° above normal for this time of year. Light Santa Ana winds are expected throughout the week, continuing to pump warm air into Southern California

KESQ

Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week. Overnight low temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. Another trough of low pressure is anticipated by the end of next weekend. This is expected to increase onshore winds, filtering cooler air into our area and dropping temperatures to the mid-80s.