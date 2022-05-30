Skip to Content
today at 7:32 AM
Published 7:23 AM

Winds gradually easing today

Very gusty condition created havoc over the weekend and through last night.

Today it remains gusty as clean up begins. We are behind a vigorous front, so temps are cooler today as well.

Highs in the mid 90s today...

It will remain gusty through the evening hours, even though winds are not as strong as they were over the weekend. Tonight, gusty sundowners will stay with us.

We return to the triple digits, which will be more and more common. The average for the date is 99, so we're close to our "Summer" normal.

Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

