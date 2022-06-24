Friday: Above-normal temperatures continue this weekend

A warm and sunny day around the desert with high temperatures similar to Thursday. Breezy conditions can be expected with west winds near 10-15 MPH. Clear skies will remain overhead through the night as temperatures cool into the low 80s overnight.

Humidity be gone! Dry air has finally made its way back to the Coachella Valley and relative humidity is dropping.

Dew points will continue to drop into the 20s by Saturday afternoon, meaning we’ll be enjoying drier conditions despite the heat.

Temperatures will hover near 110° this weekend so be cautious and remember to hydrate when spending time outdoors. There will be a slight rise in humidity once again, currently timed for Monday. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the slight chance for mountain thunderstorms to kickstart the workweek.

Celia remains a tropical storm as of Friday afternoon but is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Saturday. This system will continue a westward track out over open waters before weakening to a remnant low next week.