Gradual warming and extra moisture

Wednesday's daytime high temperatures are expected to rise between 100-105°. High pressure is beginning to build, resulting in much warmer air blanketing the region. Sunny skies will stick around through the rest of this week as temperatures begin to climb.

As high pressure begins to circulate warm air into our area, we may also notice additional moisture entering the atmosphere. Dewpoints this afternoon are expected in the mid to upper 40s. While these numbers do not indicate muggy conditions, we may feel the extra thickness in the air in the days ahead.

By the time we reach the weekend, temperatures will have soared up and above 110°. Overnight low temperatures will also get a boost, into the mid to upper 80s.