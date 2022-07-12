Heat continues, with some humidity getting in on the action

Yesterday's high of 116 was below record levels but well above average for the the date, and today will be similar.

The persistent ridge of high pressure will continue to expand and funnel both heat and some humidity into the region.

By tomorrow, we'll see some higher dew points and humidity values along with a few clouds developing.

Expect a slight chance of storms late Wednesday into Thursday in our local mountains, and highs to remain in the low one-teens through the weekend.