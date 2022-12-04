Skip to Content
Breezy conditions locally, showers to the west

A low pressure system is bringing slight changes to our otherwise mild weekend weather pattern. Rainfall is expected in areas west of the Coachella Valley including the San Gorgonio Pass and local mountains.

Rainfall will remain light in these areas as the valley floor stays dry for the remainder of this weekend. The possibility for local rainfall returns on Tuesday as a stronger low pressure system arrives.

Wind will also be a factor today due to the low pressure system. Strongest gusts can be expected in wind prone areas, with breezy conditions on the valley floor tonight through Monday.

Daytime high temperatures are set to sink into the upper 60s this week with overnight lows in the 40s.

