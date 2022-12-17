Cool and cloudy conditions continue

Overnight low temperatures continue to sink between the upper 20s to the mid 40s. Low pressure is dominating the forecast, allowing for cooler air to continue to filter into the region. Here's a look at early Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain similar over the next few days.

Low pressure has also created a pocket for increased cloud cover overhead. Clouds continue to push in from off the coast, creating thick overcast conditions across the valley. Clouds will thin out for Sunday and Monday.

While low pressure continues to keep temperatures cool to start the upcoming week, winds will remain light and conditions will remain dry. A ridge of high pressure builds for the first official day of winter, boosting temperatures 5-10° above normal for this time of year. 70s continue through the end of the week and overnight lows come up to the 50s.