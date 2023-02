High pressure building in today will bring sunshine and modest offshore breezes for the next few days, and help to elevate temps a bit.

The air mass overhead is keeping our daytime highs fairly close to average for the date, but things will warm up before the weekend.

Highs this afternoon will reach mid 70s.

Breezy conditions return Saturday as a weak front passes through, which will also drop temps a bit into the weekend and early next week.