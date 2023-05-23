Skip to Content
Gusty winds today yield cooler temps tomorrow

A trough of low pressure up North will give us winds in the 25mph range today and tonight, allowing cooler air to slip into SoCal.

Winds will remain gusty tonight and ease tomorrow.

Along with the cooler temps on the way, humidity is retreating, so we'll see drier conditions through the weekend.

Highs today will still climb close to 100 degrees.

Into the remainder of the week, highs actually drop to below average levels, for a very comfortable Memorial Day Weekend forecast!

