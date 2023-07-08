Another heat wave on the way

Temperatures remain seasonably warm through the weekend. Expect occasionally breezy conditions but overall quiet weather.

A warming trend starts next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for temperatures as hot as 117° starting Tuesday and lasting through Sunday of next week. A Heat Advisory is in place for areas west of the Coachella Valley.

A First Alert Weather Alert may be issued later this week to account for near record heat, especially looking ahead to next weekend. Conditions will remain dry through this time. Overnight lows will cool to just the 80s as the heat continues.