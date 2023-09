Winds speeds are moderate, but will be gustier this evening.

Because of the gusty winds, air quality remains mainly in the "MODERATE" range this morning, and will likely stay there throughout the day.

We are enjoying both cooler and drier conditions, with dew points retreating into the 40s.

Highs will be well below average, in the middle 90s this afternoon.

Highs through the week will actually continue to drop before rebounding for the weekend.