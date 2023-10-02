Skip to Content
Weather

Calmer and cool to start the week

By
today at 6:11 AM
Published 5:44 AM

After a dusty and gusty weekend, things calmed down a good bit and now we are enjoying a cool morning. A deep dip in the Jetstream will keep us cooler than normal until mid-week.

The area of low pressure that created windy conditions this weekend is now moving across Utah and leaving in it's wake cool and calmer weather.

Air Quality throughout the Southland is in the "Good" range this morning, which is an improvement from the weekend.

Highs will be well below average today.

Through the week, we'll enjoy gradual warming trend with mild conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content