Calmer and cool to start the week

After a dusty and gusty weekend, things calmed down a good bit and now we are enjoying a cool morning. A deep dip in the Jetstream will keep us cooler than normal until mid-week.

The area of low pressure that created windy conditions this weekend is now moving across Utah and leaving in it's wake cool and calmer weather.

Air Quality throughout the Southland is in the "Good" range this morning, which is an improvement from the weekend.

Highs will be well below average today.

Through the week, we'll enjoy gradual warming trend with mild conditions.