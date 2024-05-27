Skip to Content
Highs climbing toward triple digits on this Memorial Day

May 27, 2024
Winds have eased, but temperatures are on the rise this Memorial Day, so as you commemorate the day, be sure to stay hydrated and use that sunscreen! Highs will reach 100 later this afternoon.

As temperatures rise, be sure to follow important heat safety tips to keep you healthy in the summer-like temps.

Winds are expected to remain lighter, but breezy in the evenings each day this week.

The potential for gusty winds has prompted an Air Quality Watch until 8 this evening for communities south of the Salton Sea, but overall we are expecting much less in the way of blowing sand and dust.

Highs all week will remain in the lower triple digits, and the weekend will see highs rising slightly more.

Patrick Evans

