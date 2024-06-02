Weather Recap: May 2024

The month of May in the Coachella Valley is one of those months when we really start to see a sharp increase in our temperatures. The average high for May 1st is 90°F and the average high for May 31st is 99°F. Most days saw a high temperature greater than the average for the day, while 9 were below average. Four days had highs which were equal to the seasonal average.

The average high temperature for the month came in at 95.8°. Since the start of the century, the average high temperature for the month of May is 94.5°F. This means May 2024 was slightly above the average, but not by a lot.

May is one of the dryest months here in the Coachella Valley. The month typically sees about 0.02 (two hundredths) inches. Not a single drop of rain was observed throughout the month.

As per usual, the data analyzed here comes from the Palm Springs International Airport.