Weather Recap: May 2024

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 8:45 PM

The month of May in the Coachella Valley is one of those months when we really start to see a sharp increase in our temperatures. The average high for May 1st is 90°F and the average high for May 31st is 99°F. Most days saw a high temperature greater than the average for the day, while 9 were below average. Four days had highs which were equal to the seasonal average.

The average high temperature for the month came in at 95.8°. Since the start of the century, the average high temperature for the month of May is 94.5°F. This means May 2024 was slightly above the average, but not by a lot.

May is one of the dryest months here in the Coachella Valley. The month typically sees about 0.02 (two hundredths) inches. Not a single drop of rain was observed throughout the month.

As per usual, the data analyzed here comes from the Palm Springs International Airport.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

