Weather Recap: June 2024

Spencer Blum
By
Published 4:43 PM

June 2024 was certainly a hot one! High temperatures ranged from 96° to 116°. Only 3 days had highs below average and only a single day had a temperature equal to the average. No records were broken this month, but we still had plenty of heat to go around. 26 days saw temperatures above average for the day.

When looking at years past, we can see that June 2024 was one of the warmest June's so far this century. The average high temperature for the month came in at 108.4°F, coming in just behind 2017 and 2021 by a few fractions of a degree. Taking an average of the average highs so far this century would give us 104.2° which makes June 2024 more than 4 degrees warmer than usual.

June 2024 saw not a single drop of rain the entire month. The month of June is typically our driest of the year, so it's no surprise that we've seen nothing but crystal-clear blue skies all month.

Spencer Blum

