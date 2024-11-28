Slight Warmup and Nice for Thanksgiving Weekend

Happy Thanksgiving!

Palm Springs is looking pleasant and mild, with fair and quiet conditions expected over the next week or so.

Expect clear skies for the Thanksgiving holiday, with a mild night and low temperatures slightly above normal for the desert. As high pressure builds over the weekend, temperatures could even approach the low 80s in some areas.

Overall, it's a lovely and warm stretch of weather ahead for the Coachella Valley. The Santa Ana winds will remain gusty, particularly near the passes and adjacent valleys, with winds ranging 25-45 mph. Winds will likely begin to ease by the weekend, allowing light offshore flow that will help push temperatures up into the mid to upper 70s and low 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

High-pressure over northern Mexico will keep weather calm, bringing mostly dry conditions and slightly above-average temperatures into next week. While there may be some occasional cloud cover, especially with weak low-pressure systems to the south, the likelihood of rain is very low.