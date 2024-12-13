Mild, Breezy, and Dry with a Warming Trend Into Next Week

We're wrapping up the work week on a mild note with calmer conditions and a mix of high clouds and sun.

Pretty nice day around the valley. Here's a look at some of our valley cameras just before 3pm:

Tonight, high clouds will increase, partially clearing Saturday afternoon. Winds will pick up just a bit again--so we're looking occasionally breezy, especially in the San Bernardino Mountains and the high desert, where gusts could exceed 25 MPH.

The weekend looks dry, despite several systems moving through the next few days, the opportunity for any sort of impact stays well to our north. Look for temperatures on a subtle warning trend; just slightly above average.

Next week upper ridging and offshore flow will bring drier and warmer weather. Monday, highs will reach mid 70s in the valley, and by Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures could push into the 80s! Normal highs this time of year are usually 68-69 degrees. We'll also look at some winds increasing next week, which means elevated fire weather.

The warming trend will continue through the week with temperatures slightly dropping by Friday.