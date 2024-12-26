Comfortable Thursday with Gusty Winds On the Way Friday

Mild and very pleasant around the Coachella Valley over the next few days. Today, we are seeing a few high clouds moving in across the region, and an increase in onshore flow brings some gusty westerly winds, particularly for the mountains and high deserts. Highs today are really nice in the mid 70s, about 5 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tonight into Friday, expect winds to pick up, with gusts in the mountains and high deserts reaching 35-45 mph.

We'll see stronger winds roll through the valley Friday morning and afternoon with some locations seeing possible gusts up to 40mph. Currently no wind advisory locally--however there is one in place for parts of the high desert.

This weekend, high pressure builds over the region, bringing a warming trend with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. As we move into early next week, the pressure gradient is expected to shift offshore, potentially triggering an opportunity for Santa Ana winds to move through, which could bring even warmer and drier conditions by midweek.

Perfect weather ahead for New Year's Eve evening with temperatures cooling into the mid-50s by midnight and light winds.

New Year's Day, expect another sunny, mild day with highs in the low 80s, making for a beautiful start to 2025!