Warm & Mild Ahead of New Years Eve

After a couple of "cooler" days, the Coachella Valley is looking at a very subtle shift in our weather pattern, with continued dry conditions expected throughout the region, but now another small warmup to welcome in the new year.



Weak Santa Ana winds will bring warmer temperatures and low humidity from Tuesday through Thursday, especially west of the mountains. Highs in the valley could reach the low 80s by Thursday/Friday/Saturday.



New Year's Eve: Winds may gust to 25-35 mph on Tuesday but will generally be manageable around the valley. Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. In the evening, mostly clear and cooler, but the winds should be lighter. Outdoor celebrations should be fine, just bring a jacket.



New Year's Day: We could see some occasional 20-30 mph gusts on Wednesday, but they will be generally light. Look for sunny skies and highs about 5-10 degrees above normal in the mid to upper 70s.



Cooler temperatures settle in Friday and Saturday due to a trough of low pressure moving through the West Coast. Expect slightly cooler conditions, with some Santa Ana winds possibly returning--but nothing too extreme.



By early next week, a ridge is expected to build offshore, which could bring another round of Santa Ana winds with even lower humidity. While the winds may not be as strong, they will still add a dry, warm touch to the region.



Overall, we're looking at generally very mild and pleasant weather to wrap up 2024 and ring in the new year!