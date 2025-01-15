Santa Anas Decreasing, But Fire Danger Lingers for SoCal and the Coachella Valley

Breezy northeast and east winds this morning across Southern California and portions of the Coachella Valley but these winds are already decreasing this afternoon and evening. Dry and chilly weather is expected tonight, setting the stage for another cold morning Thursday. Overall our fire weather outlook is improving.

An upper-level low is set to move in from the Pacific tomorrow afternoon which will provide just a few increasing clouds and isolated west winds, particularly in the mountains and deserts. Otherwise, Thursday looks fantastic around the Palm Springs area with calmer winds, sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

While the chance for precipitation looks extremely minimal, a marine layer along the coast could bring some light drizzle late Thursday into Friday morning for San Diego County—but any accumulation would be extremely minimal. Looking ever drier and more unlikely for us however in the Coachella Valley.

This low arriving this weekend will drop temperatures as cooler marine air pushes inland. Friday will drop just a degree or two, but heading into the weekend and next week the Coachella Valley is looking at a return to slightly below-average temperatures with calmer winds.

More Santa Ana winds are expected to return early next week, possibly strengthening by Tuesday. But timeline and strength is still showing some uncertainty.

The fire risk will *decrease some* as winds ease, allowing a break for firefighters to make progress, but until we see more moisture it’s important to stay cautious.