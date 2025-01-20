Santa Ana’s Return Bringing Critical Fire Weather Back to SoCal and Breezy Winds to the Coachella Valley

Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds will continue through Tuesday, bringing critical fire weather conditions due to very dry air in place. These winds, along with low humidity, will create a dangerous fire risk, particularly in areas exposed to the strongest gusts. Winds will shift more easterly tonight through Tuesday morning, with the most intense conditions affecting Riverside and San Diego counties.

The winds have triggered numerous watches and warnings across the region--especially for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties near wildfire zones.

Chilly temperatures will accompany the winds, with areas sheltered from the wind experiencing colder nights and potential frost in the west-facing valleys. Daytime highs will remain cooler for the next few days, but a brief warm-up is expected by midweek as high pressure builds over the region, resulting in temperatures around 5-10 degrees above normal, particularly in the higher elevations.

Santa Ana winds will return Wednesday into Thursday, although less intense than this current event. While the winds may not be as strong in the valleys, gusts over 50 MPH are possible in the mountains and foothills, with temperatures likely to warm slightly during this period.

A low-pressure system will approach by the weekend, bringing a chance of precipitation. This system could be colder, potentially lowering snow levels below 4,000 feet. While rain is likely, the exact amount remains uncertain, and the system may linger into early next week, keeping conditions unsettled.