More Sunshine & Warmer Temps Ahead this Week

Good afternoon!

Our upper level low that provided some brief rain for the valley and snow for the mountains continues to very slowly push southwest off to our east. We're seeing a tiny bit of wrap-around moisture in the form of a few snow flurries--but that's mainly up at Big Bear and in the higher elevations of the high desert. That system has been fairly stationary--moving very slowly into the Upper Basin, but should pick up pace by Thursday.

Otherwise drier conditions with scattered partly to mostly cloudy skies are in store across the Coachella Valley this afternoon.

Look for a gradual warming trend to occur with high temps climbing a few degrees above average Friday through Monday. Skies continue to clear over the coming days.

We even have a shot of high temps. climbing into the low 80s by next week!

Also nice to see ZERO watches and warnings for the time being... finally!