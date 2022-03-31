Comfortable conditions prevail through the weekend

Thanks to a passing cool front to our North, highs will step down from the 89 we posted yesterday.

The passage of that frontal zone will allow cooler air to drop into SoCal, shaving just a few degrees of the pace of yesterday.

A stable ridge of high pressure moves in, and we can expect highs in the mid-80s this afternoon.

Into the weekend, we warm up modestly, but next week brings back the 90s in full force, so be prepared for hotter conditions by Tuesday.