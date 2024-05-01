Weather Recap: April 2024

April 2024 was a very comfortable month for the Coachella Valley! The warmest day of the month was the 22nd with a high of 100°F, the first of the year. The coolest day of the month was the 5th with a high of only 69°F. Most of the month (17 days) saw temperatures below the daily average and 13 days had highs above the seasonal average.

How does April 2024 compare to years past? Well, over the last 12 years, the average high temperature for April was 89.1°F. This year, the average high temperature was 88°F. This is ever so slightly below the aforementioned average, but not by much. Overall, the month of April has a fairly consistent temperature trend and this year is no different.

April 2024 saw just a trace amount of precipitation on April 13th. Climatomogiacally, the month typically sees just shy of a tenth of an inch. However, we are entering some of the dryest months of the year, so we likely won't be seeing much more rain for a bit.