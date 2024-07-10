Skip to Content
Weather Insider: Excessive Heat Warnings Explained

Published 5:47 PM

Excessive Heat Warnings are a dime a dozen here in the Coachella Valley in the summer months. However, given that the climate varies widely from place to place, it's up to the local National Weather Service offices to determine if an Excessive Heat Warning should be issued. They use HeatRisk to help make that call. HeatRisk takes into account how unusual the temperatures are, what the associated health impacts are, and more.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that dangerous and unusually hot conditions are wither imminent or ongoing. Whether we're under an Excessive Heat Warning or not, it's important to always practice heat safety when the mercury soars. Some heat safety tips can be seen below.

