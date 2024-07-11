Weather Insider: How is the 2024 tornado count (so far) holding up to previous years

2024 has been a very active year for tornadoes here in the US. Preliminary data suggests up to 1,250 confirmed tornadoes touched down over the US between January and June. This data is preliminary as the National Weather Service is still going through the process of confirming each of the individual possible tornadoes, a process which can take several months.

Should the 1,250 number hold, that would make 2024 the most active year for tornadoes since 2011 and the third most active of all time (between the January and June timeframe). Tornadoes can happen at any time of the year. They are just most prevalent in the spring and early summer. So we should expect these numbers to change throughout the year.

So far, there have been 3 confirmed EF-4 tornadoes and more than 30 confirmed EF-3s.