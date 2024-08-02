Weather Recap: July 2024

If you thought July 2024 was unusually hot, you're not crazy. This was a record-breaking month for the Coachella Valley. Alarmingly, nearly every single day was several degrees above the seasonal average, up to 15° on some days. One day had a high temperature equal to the average and only one day was below average. This was the day a severe thunderstorm moved over parts of the valley, significantly holding back high temperatures. Four days throughout the month broke the respective daily high temperature record. One of those days, July 5th, broke the all-time high temperature record with a high of 124°F!

When comparing the average high temperature for this July with years past, we can clearly see that 2024 had the hottest July on the list. In fact, July 2024 was the single hottest month on record for the Coachella Valley (Palm Springs) with an average high temperature of 114.9°F! It may be hard to see, but there is a slight upward trend in the average high temperature for the month over the last several years, a concerning sign for the future.

According to the official records, Palm Springs only saw a trace amount of rain throughout the entire month. However, it's important to keep in mind that this is specific to the Palm Springs Int'l Airport. As mentioned above, a thunderstorm impacted the valley on July 14th. This storm dropped well over half an inch of rain around the El Paseo area of Palm Desert, but didn't make it into the record books.