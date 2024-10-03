Weather Recap: September 2024

September is a month of change. It marks the beginning of fall and is a time when temperatures start to cool from their summertime highs, in theory anyway. September 2024 didn't quite get the memo. The first and last third of the month were marked by hot, above-average temperatures. The middle third of the month had very comfortable, below-average temperatures, giving us a false sense of security that the cooler weather would stick around.

The month saw a number of temperature records either tied or broken. The calendar below shows daily high temperatures, of which 4 were tied/broken. There were a total of 7 days, however, which either tied or broke the record for the warmest recorded low temperature. Those days were the 5th through the 10th and the 24th.

Taking the average of all the daily highs throughout the month gives us 106.5°F. This makes September 2024 the 2nd hottest September so far this century, behind 2020.

The month of September typically sees an average of just over two-tenths of an inch of rain as it is the final month of monsoon season. This month, the Palm Springs International Airport recorded .08 inches of rain. Since January 1, 2.70 inches of rain have been recorded at the airport. That compares to the average of 3.51 inches, so it has certainly been drier than usual this month.