Weather Recap: November 2024

November 2024 was a very comfortable and mild month for the Coachella Valley. After several months of predominantly above-average temperatures, we certainly deserved a month like this. More than half the month gave us cooler-than-usual weather. Two days matched the seasonal average. While there were 11 days with warmer-than-usual temperatures, most of those days were only a few degrees away from the seasonal norm. No temperature records were broken this month. The day with the highest temperature was the 10th with a high of just 83°F. The coolest temperature of the month was 45°F and occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 17th, 18th, and 21st.

The graphic below shows the average high temperature for the whole month. That average came in at 77.2°F. This is below the mean of 78.4 meaning November 20214 was overall a tad cooler than usual. In fact, it was the second coolest November since 2015, coming in well behind 2022 whose average high was only 73.9°F.

In terms of precipitation, November 2024 did not record a single drop of rain. This compares to the average of 0.23 inches for the month. While the Coachella Valley remains outside of a formal sought, we are experiencing abnormally dry conditions with drought conditions just off to our east. We will continue to monitor drought conditions across the desert southwest and, of course, the Coachella Valley.