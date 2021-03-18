Warming continues into final day of winter

Local Forecast

A beautiful sun-filled day in the desert with warmer temperatures than was felt yesterday.

An average high for the date is 79°. While the Coachella Valley was slightly warmer than that this afternoon, seasonable temperatures were felt across the desert.

A trough of low pressure will move into the west coast this weekend and create breezy to gusty conditions in the desert. The Coachella Valley will first feel the strengthening wind Friday evening.

Highs will remain in the 80s for the final day of the winter season before a cooing takes place into the first days of spring.

Spring begins at 2:37 a.m. Saturday. The reason for our seasons is the tilt of the earth's axis (23.5°). During the equinox, the axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun. Both hemispheres receive equal amounts of the sun's rays.