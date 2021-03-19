Breezy winds with some cooling heading into the beginning of spring

Local Forecast

A trough of low pressure north is bringing rain and mountain snow in Northern California. As this deepens south, a cold front will increase winds in Southern California Saturday.

There is a slight chance of some drizzle west as moisture increases with this system but the desert is looking at just an increase of wind. Winds are not expected to be damaging but could reach advisory levels.

Westerly winds will see gusts in the 20s through Saturday and Sunday. More wind prone locations could see peaks in the 40s.

Saturday, March 20th at 2:37 a.m. is the start of the spring season. The vernal equinox marks the start of spring where the sun crosses the equator moving from south to north. On Saturday, day and night will be near equal in length. As spring progresses, daylight will be longer. Spring lasts through June 20th. Remember that Meteorological spring, based on the seasonal temperature cycle, began on March 1st.

The average high temperature for Palm Springs Friday is 79 degrees and bumps to 80 on Saturday. Temperatures for the weekend will be slightly below average as a cold front passes through Southern California.