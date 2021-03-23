First Alert Weather Alert Day: Gusty winds continue across desert

Local Forecast

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for gusty winds across the desert.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the High Desert through 11:00 a.m. Wednesday for gusts 40-45 MPH.

Gusts over 30 MPH are expected to continue across the Coachella Valley floor tonight with the possibility of a few locations exceeding 40 MPH.

The wind is a result of the broad trough of low pressure over the western and central United States. Breezy conditions will follow us into Wednesday with another round of gusty conditions on Thursday.

