Rising temperatures moving into April

Local Forecast

Another warm day in the 80 but our break from the 90s is short-lived. Like yesterday, high temperatures peaked in the upper 80s this afternoon. Average for the date in Palm Springs is 81°. Temperatures will slowly but steadily cool through the evening paired with a northwest wind and clear skies.

A ridge of high pressure is building in from the west and temperatures will react by returning to the 90s.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Friday and into the Easter Weekend! Stay hydrated!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!